Cowboys Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to Frogs

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 13-1 run late in the game, but couldn’t overtake TCU and lost 77-73 to the Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cowboys trailed by 13 points with 7 minutes left when a rally sparked by Isaac Likekele cut the TCU lead to one at 70-69.

The Horned Frogs responded with a jumper from Damion Baugh, then got a long baseball pass to an open Emanuel Miller for a dunk with 11 seconds left to provide the final points.

Likekele had a season high 19 points, 17 coming in the second half.

Avery Anderson was the only other Cowboy in double figures.

He had 14 points and made three 3-pointers.

OSU outshot TCU 49 to 47 percent, but the Frogs attempted and made 13 more free throws than the Cowboys.

TCU also outrebounded the Pokes 37-24.

The Cowboys have lost five in a row in Fort Worth, and have lost 7 of their last 10 games.

OSU fell to 11-12 overall, 4-7 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys will host West Virginia this Saturday at 1:00 pm.