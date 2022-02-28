Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on his goal for next season, when he knew he could excel in NFL and more

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently joined the Rich Eisen show to talk about the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his potential in the NFL and more. Here are some highlights, edited for clarity:

On who he thinks the best defensive player ever is…

Parsons: “I think [Aaron Donald] is [the best defensive player ever]. Unarguably. I don’t even think it’s close.”

You want to be talked about that way?

Parsons: “Yeah. I feel like there’s only so many players that can do it like Donald. Donald can line up anywhere on the line. There’s that one person every 10 years. I think I’ve got a chance to be that guy.”

What’s your goal next year?

Parsons: “Be the best defensive player in the league.”

When did you realize you could be really good in the NFL?

Parsons: “I’d really say in camp. It was a couple of days of me just getting back into football… I didn’t play for a year, so I was just getting back into it. I started going upwards, getting better, finally feeling like myself again, moving good, feeling good. And teammates came up to me like, ‘Hey, man. You’re killing it. Keep going.’ Big Tyron Smith, Hall of Fame guy, came up to me like, ‘Hey, if you do this you’ll be so much better.’ [La’el Collins] did it, Dak [Prescott] did it, [Ezekiel Elliott] did it, so they’re kind of giving me pointers.”

What pointers were players giving you in training camp?

Parsons: “They were like, ‘You’ve got to use your speed.’ Because I never pass rushed in college, I didn’t really do it a lot coming in, but I knew I could do it. It was like, ‘Use your speed. Then you’ve got to threaten them, counter’ — they were just giving me pointers on the steps, where I should go, point of attack, things like that. Then when coach [Dan Quinn], anytime it was a pass rush he would call me to do two reps. He kind of worked me in. He’d have me go against the second stringers, second or third. Third stringers the first day, [I] worked ‘em up. Then he had me go against the second stringers, worked ‘em up. And then he’s like, ‘Hey, today’s the day. I’m going to put you against the big dogs.’ And they’re in completely different groups, too. So, I went over there to Big Tyron and I was all nervous, too, because I ain’t ever go against someone as good as him before. And he gripped me up a little bit but I was fighting it, and I was like, dang, I didn’t really do my best because I was nervous. They put me against LC, who has a little stab, like, it was just the pre-nerves that I had. But, once I got going against them, it was just like, alright.”

Did you work those guys up, too, eventually?

Parsons: “I will never put that on TV (laughter). Me and [La’el Collins] be battling all the time in practice. And some days he’ll be like, ‘Hey, you actually had a real good one right there. That was a good move you hit me with.’ And that’s cool. Tyron, even in walkthroughs, he grab me up like I’m a little boy and I be telling him you got to stop that. So, I would never put that out there. I want to make it so we’re as cordial as possible.”

