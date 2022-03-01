Cowboys legend Troy Aikman all but confirms his broadcasting jump from Fox to ESPN

Troy Aikman spoke like an analyst who will be working for a new corporation in the upcoming season, yet stopped short of a public confirmation. So, let’s approach this from another angle.

Will we see him sharing beef brisket and potato salad with co-workers at the next Fox company picnic?

“Well,’’ Aikman said with a sly smile, “if I’m invited as a guest, you might.’’

It appears that Fox will need to find another lead analyst for its NFL broadcasts. After more than two decades in that position, Aikman is poised to leave the network to fill that role at ESPN.

“I’ve got a pretty good idea for what’s going to happen for me,’’ the former Cowboys quarterback said. “There is still a lot of dust to be settled and waiting for all of that to happen before any definitive announcements are made.

“But, yeah, it’s been an interesting ride. Twenty-one years with Fox, a great 21 years.

“Whatever ends up happening when it’s all said and done, to still be the lead analyst for what looks to be the next five years, is something I’m real proud of, because there are a lot of guys that come out of the game,’’ he continued. “I think there are a lot of networks that are always looking for the newest and shiniest toy. So, I’m proud of the way I’ve prepared, the way that I’ve worked and the way my work has been regarded.’’

Reports are that Aikman will move to ESPN for a five-year, $90 million contract. That’s an average of $18 million a year.

His top contract as a player never averaged more than $9.5 million.

“When I retired, I didn’t really know what my future was,’’ Aikman said. “I knew I was going into broadcasting for a year or two and I was going to figure out what I wanted to do with myself.

“And now, here 21 years later, to be in this situation and have the salaries get to where they’ve gotten has been pretty amazing. We’ve had people on the officiating side, for instance, who have left the league office because they can make more money in television than working their jobs with the league.

“It all seems a little backwards, but I’m not complaining about it.’’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Roger Staubach (left) and Troy Aikman greet model Christopher Villarreal (center) at the kickoff event for the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala art NorthPark Center in Dallas, February 28, 2022. Children’s Cancer Fund executive director Jennifer Arthur (second from right) and 2022 Gala Chair Amanda Dillard Shufeldt were also on hand during the introductions. (Tom Fox / Staff Photographer )

Aikman made his comments Monday afternoon from NorthPark Center, where he and Cowboys legend Roger Staubach were in attendance as honorary co-chairs for the Children’s Cancer Fund 2022 Gala that will take place in April. Before the press conference got underway, Candace Crawford Romo walked by the event.

The massive contract her husband, Tony, signed with CBS sent shockwaves through the industry and arguably laid the groundwork for Aikman’s departure.

Speculation now centers on who will be paired with Aikman at ESPN. His partner at Fox, Joe Buck, has one year left on his contract. But, Aikman spoke of their close friendship Monday and hinted that what they provide as a team could be underappreciated.

“You know, I think there is probably more that could be said, and I think maybe it will in the right time,’’ Aikman said. “There has been some disappointment on how that maybe was taken for granted by some. But, he’s been a fantastic partner.

“In my opinion, he’s the best in the business and there is nothing I’d love more than to continue to work with him.’’

The official announcement will come soon. Just one more question.

What does ESPN serve at its company picnic?

“There has been a lot of conversation about what is going to happen with me and most of it is fairly accurate,’’ Aikman said. “But, I can’t make a definitive statement just yet.’’

