Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers and Stars getting no love from Vegas oddsmakers

Never one to shirk my duties to this newspaper, I spent the past few days in Las Vegas to examine how the local sports teams were being viewed by the oddsmakers whose special knack for seeing the future helped build all those towering hotels and casinos that populate the Strip.

My summary: Not much love for the city of Dallas.

I should mention I am aware of modern law changes that allow one to travel to other places to get in on legalized sports betting. I also know your Texas legislators will protect us from the evils of gambling for years to come, and I still think it makes more sense to track these trends coming out of Vegas than, say, Biloxi.

Even Marcus Semien is feeling the disrespect. Now keep in mind you have to use your imagination when it comes to betting on the 2022 home run title. First of all, there will have to actually be a baseball season although logic and money tell us that will happen. With 45 homers, the new Rangers second baseman finished fourth in the majors last year, three swats behind his Toronto teammate Vlad Guerrero Jr. and the ageless KC catcher Salvador Perez.

This season Semien checks in at 45-1 to launch the most bombs. Twenty players including platoon hitter Kyle Schwarber are ranked ahead of him. Semien is tied with 12 others. The one thing we know after two seasons in Globe Life Field is that balls do not fly out of it (except when former Dodger Corey Seager swings at them, which explains his signing with the Rangers). After hitting 45, Semien will be tested to reach 35 even if a 162-game schedule gets played.

The Cowboys, historically loved in futures bets by their immense fan base, are tied with Green Bay for fifth in next season’s Super Bowl odds. Two months from now, when others have added key free agents (Dallas will only subtract), expect at least three more teams to have jumped ahead of the Cowboys’ 14-1 odds which currently rank them behind Kansas City, Buffalo, the Super Bowl champion Rams and San Francisco. The earliest lines are as much a reflection of what just happened and where fans are likely to come from than a true indicator of 2022 skill level.

We know next month that the Cowboys will be parting with key players, probably more than they really need to because of the frugal ways of doing business that the Jones Boys have fallen into for the last decade under the false assumption that it will lead them to success.

It hasn’t. And won’t.

A year ago at this time Dak Prescott was making news by leaping (temporarily) to the top of the contract chart among NFL quarterbacks. He comes in at No. 7 among quarterbacks in the MVP odds for next season, tied at 22-1 with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Jackson’s entire season raised doubts about his likelihood ever to repeat 2019 when he threw 36 TD passes and ran for 1,200 yards to run away with the MVP. Murray’s finish was brutal (Dallas was the Cards’ only victim in their last six games), and there are doubts about his long-term stay in Arizona.

This is not great company for Dak to be keeping as he trails four younger quarterbacks showing greater promise (Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen) not to mention a pair of reigning champions — Aaron Rodgers (MVP) and Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl).

The Mavericks have been one of the hottest teams on the planet in 2022. After hitting New Year’s Eve with a 17-18 record, Dallas has gone 18-6 while beating Golden State, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia and Memphis twice. The Mavs have climbed to fifth and figure to pass Utah for fourth and a potential first-round home-court advantage soon enough.

A rush to the betting windows has not followed this streak. At 22-1 to win the West, the Mavericks are tied with Denver behind six other clubs. That includes both teams from LA, living off the assumption that LeBron is never done until he says he is done and that Paul George is returning soon enough. At least Mavs-Clippers III doesn’t appear to be a first-round fit.

When the season began, Luka Doncic was the favorite to capture the MVP at 4-1. His odds now rest at 13-2 behind Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, whose place there predates his injury. Figure this to be one more crown for Curry following his magnificent All-Star coronation Sunday.

Finally, if you believe at all in the Stars’ post-All Star-break surge (is a 4-2 record a surge?), you can catch them at 15-1 to win the West — eighth-best odds in the conference despite the fact they are 10th in the current standings. Someone in Vegas doesn’t like the LA Kings even though they are ahead of Dallas for the final playoff spot right now.

Maybe the love will come later this year. Or maybe one Dallas team can prosper without it. That hug Luka received from Michael Jordan in Cleveland this weekend means more to him than any MVP rankings ever could, anyway.

