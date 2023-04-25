Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hits milestone after Aaron Rodgers trade

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has been their beginning quarterback for an excellent seven years. News of an enormous NFL trade involving Dallas has surfaced, with Aaron Rodgers reportedly being traded to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers. According to experiences, the 2 groups will even change first-round alternatives within the upcoming draft. With Rodgers leaving the Packers, Prescott now formally holds the name of the longest-tenured beginning quarterback within the NFL with the similar group.

This implausible milestone implies that the Cowboys have now had the similar beginning quarterback for an extended duration than another group within the league. Previously, Rodgers held the name after being the longest-running beginning quarterback for a similar group since taking up for Brett Favre in 2008.

Prescott has been the chief of the Cowboys’ offense for seven years, after being drafted in 2016. Other quarterbacks taken within the 2016 draft come with Jared Goff, who was once traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and Carson Wentz, who has performed for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders.

As the years move via, questions are bobbing up about Prescott’s long term with the Cowboys, together with whether or not they’ll lengthen his contract. However, in 2021, he signed an enormous four-year deal.