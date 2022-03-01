Cowboys QB Dak Prescott underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, says Mike McCarthy

The busy week for NFL teams in Indianapolis continued on Tuesday.

During a press conference with reporters, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Dallas’ starting quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder earlier this offseason. He described it as a “clean-up” operation, and that the quarterback was one of eight players to have some type of surgery since the season concluded.

“It’s not a concern,” McCarthy told reporters. “We have no concern. He is doing well.”

A source familiar with the procedure told The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins it was an arthroscopic surgery.

Prescott is still expected to be a full participant during all upcoming offseason workouts.

The Cowboys QB injured his right shoulder during training camp, but did not miss any time during the season because of it. His only game missed came after suffering a calf strain in Week 6.

In 16 games last season, Prescott threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading to the Cowboys to the third postseason appearance of his career.

Did McCarthy think the issues within the left shoulder affected Prescott down the stretch?

“I don’t think so,” McCarthy said. “Dak practiced full-go throughout, but it was just something he felt like he needed to get cleaned up.”

