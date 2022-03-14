Cowboys sign Michael Gallup to five-year, $62.5 million deal after dealing Amari Cooper, per report

Dak Prescott is not going to be shedding two of his prime three receivers this offseason. A day after buying and selling Amari Cooper to the Browns, the Cowboys are have inked Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal, in response to NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport. Gallup, who simply accomplished his fourth season with the Cowboys, was slated to turn into a free agent.

The 81st total decide within the 2018 Draft, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Gallup has caught 193 passes for two,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 common season video games. His greatest season befell in 2019, when Gallup caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns whereas serving because the Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver.

Regardless of Prescott’s damage in addition to the arrival of CeeDee Lamb, Gallup nonetheless put up strong numbers in 2020, as he caught 59 passes for 843 yards and 5 touchdowns. Accidents restricted Gallup to only 9 video games final season. Gallup has been recovering from a torn ACL damage that was sustained throughout the Cowboys’ Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. His presence was sorely missed throughout Dallas’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers within the NFC wild-card spherical.

Whereas Gallup will probably be again, Dallas’ offense will look considerably totally different subsequent season. Together with parting methods with Cooper, the Cowboys are reportedly have commerce conversations involving veteran sort out Le’el Collins. The Cowboys will possible attempt to deal Collins earlier than March 16, the official begin of free company.