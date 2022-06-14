Cowboys star decides to send money to random fans on Twitter and here’s why

If you don’t follow Micah Parsons on Twitter, you might want to go ahead and do that now, because there’s a chance you could get some free money out of it. Over the past few days, the Cowboys linebacker has been sending money to fans to help them pay for gas.

If you have driven anywhere this year, then you probably know that gas prices have gotten crazy. As of June 14, the average price of gas around the country is at $5 per gallon, which is something that Parsons recently noted on Twitter.

That tweet was sent out on June 9 and later that day, Parsons shared another tweet where he showed his followers just how much it cost to fill up his tank and at $116.46, it wasn’t cheap.

After a fan pointed out that gas prices don’t impact Parsons as much because he’s rich, the Cowboys linebacker responded by offering to send gas money to some of his followers.

Everyone loves free money, which probably explains why nearly 6,000 people responded to the tweet. Parsons didn’t send money to everyone, but he did end up sending $25 to more than a dozen fans.

If gas prices are still going up in four years, the Cowboys linebacker will likely have enough money to send $25 to every NFL fan on Twitter. Although Parsons is only scheduled to make $1.44 million during the second-year of his rookie contract in 2022, he’s going to soon be getting a huge raise if he keeps playing like he did in 2021.

Last season, Parsons took home the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award after a season where he racked up 13 sacks, which was tied for the third-most by a rookie in NFL history. Parsons will be eligible for a new contract following the 2023 season and I’m guessing the Cowboys will be more than happy to pay him at that point.