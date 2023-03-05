Cowgirl Equestrian Suffers First Loss of Spring

FRESNO, Calif. – Oklahoma State noticed its four-meet win streak come to an lead to a 10-9 loss to No. 9 Fresno State.





The loss drops the fifth-ranked Cowgirls to 6-4 at the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play. This marks most effective the 3rd loss in 16 all-time conferences with Fresno State and snaps a six-meet win streak for OSU towards the Bulldogs.

“We may have lost today, but I’m proud of the grit and determination of this team,” head trainer Larry Sanchez mentioned. “I’ve said before, we still have some work to do in preparation for the postseason, and I know we’re willing to do what’s necessary.”

Due to climate prerequisites, each and every tournament used to be held in the similar area, starting with Fences.

In Fences, Sydney North persevered to dominate, claiming her fifth-straight level and 3rd MOP of the spring in an 85-76 win. Riley Hogan adopted that by way of beating Olivia Ferro, 83-69, ahead of Fresno State were given at the board with an Ana Bertozzi 81-79 win over Grace McReynolds . Emma Pacyna answered by way of successful the Cowgirls’ 3rd Fences level, 84-82, ahead of Elle Martin claimed the general level of the even, besting Hope King 73-67.

After a brief wreck, the meet persevered with Horsemanship. Ella Storch opened the development by way of successful Fresno State’s most effective Horsemanship level, beating Peyton Baxter 76.5-69.5. Freshman June Roberson adopted that during a large approach, environment a brand new career-high and successful her first ever MOP in a 77-75.5 win. Claire McDowall then narrowly received her level, 75.5-75, ahead of Jojo Roberson bested her opponent, 75-72.5. Maddie Fussell took the ultimate Horsemanship level, bobbing up a half-point quick of her season-high in a 76.5-74.5 win.

With the Cowgirls main 7-3 on the midway level of the meet, Fresno State finished a sweep in Flat. Bertozzi led it off with an 88-83 win over Elizabeth Carter ahead of Taylor Holstead beat McReynolds 83-58. Martin then bested King 88-86 adopted by way of Sara Tuck beating Hogan 96-88. Jillian Spencer received the general level of the development, besting Ella Reinauer 80-76.

Fresno State took a one-point lead into Reining, however OSU re-took the lead early, successful the primary two issues of the development. Molly Mitchell were given issues began with a 73.5-69.5 win ahead of Tristan Bagby posted a career-high in her 75.5-74.5 victory. Fresno State would declare the following two issues to take again the lead. Shelby Robinette bested Hannah Lovrien 73.5-0 ahead of Sarah Semrau beat Jojo Roberson 78.5-73.5. The ultimate level would pass unawarded, as Quincee Clark and Fresno State’s Julianne Kelley each and every scored 74.5, sealing the Bulldog victory.

The Cowgirls will likely be again house subsequent weekend as they will take at the University of Lynchburg in a Jumping Seat most effective meet.