Cowgirl Equestrian Wins Fourth Straight

DAVIS, Calif. – Oklahoma State picked up its 2nd street win of the season after beating No. 10 UC Davis 13-7 Friday in Davis, California.

The fifth-ranked Cowgirls reinforce to 6-3 at the season with the win and lengthen their season-best win streak to 4. The win additionally helps to keep them undefeated towards UC Davis in 3 all-time conferences and marks OSU’s 5th towards a ranked opponent this season.

“I am very proud of our ladies today,” head trainer Larry Sanchez stated. “Their attitude was incredible, and they continue to ride at a high level. We still have some areas to tighten up, but we’re headed in the right direction.”

The meet started with Fences and Horsemanship operating concurrently, adopted by way of Flat and Reining.

In Fences, Oklahoma State received 3 of the 5 issues to be had. Grace McReynolds set the tone early, atmosphere a brand new career-high and successful MOP in handiest her 1/3 Fences journey of the season, successful 87-82. Reigning Big 12 Fences Rider of the Month Sydney North adopted that by way of successful her fourth-straight level, 83-77.

UC Davis’ Jessie Rechs earned the primary Fences level for her group, beating Emma Pacyna 84.5-75. Hope King adopted that by way of claiming some other level for the Cowgirls, successful 81.5-78. Riley Hogan dropped the general level to Tasia Anstead, 70-60.

In Horsemanship, OSU was once some extent and a part from finishing a blank sweep. Peyton Baxter took the primary level for the Cowgirls, beating Jordan Schween 73-72. Maddie Fussell adopted that by way of beating Kendall Lance 74-72, and Claire McDowall made it 3 in a row, narrowly topping Gracie Howell 70.5-70.

Freshman June Roberson suffered her first defeat of the spring, falling to UC Davis’ Maddie Gregory 74-72.5. Her sister, Jojo Roberson , rebounded for the Cowgirls, posting a meet-best Horsemanship rating and incomes MOP in her 77-73.5 win.

After a ruin, the meet persisted with Flat and Reining.

In Flat, UC Davis took the primary two issues. First, Sierra Gunderson beat King, 89-84, ahead of Carly Sweeney bested Elizabeth Carter , 90-83. The Cowgirls spoke back by way of successful the general 3 issues. McReynolds were given the rally began with an 83-77 win, claiming her 2nd level of the day. Hogan then received 79-68, marking the primary Flat level of her profession. Ella Reinauer put OSU excessive, successful the tie-breaking level 80-70.

With Oklahoma State main, Reining started. Jojo Roberson were given issues began for the Cowgirls, successful 71-70.5 to say her 2nd level of the meet. Quincee Clark adopted that with a detailed win of her personal, beating Macey Newkirk 71.5-71. UC Davis would get the following two issues, with Emma Dillon beating Tristan Bagby , 69.5-65.5, ahead of Kendal Scheiner beat Hannah Lovrien , 69-0. Molly Mitchell had a powerful journey to say the general level of the meet and MOP honors, successful 73-72.5 to cap the 13-7 Oklahoma State win.

The MOP for Roberson is her fourth of the season, all coming in Horsemanship. She now has 12 Horsemanship MOPs in her profession, tied for 8th maximum in NCEA historical past and two in the back of Harley Huff for many in Oklahoma State program historical past.

McReynolds claims the primary MOP of her profession in simply her third-ever Fences journey. For Mitchell, the MOP is her 1/3 of the season and 2nd within the final 3 meets. She now has seven MOPs in her profession.

The Cowgirls may have a handy guide a rough turnaround as they are going to tackle No. 9 Fresno State of their ultimate Big 12 meet of the season the next day to come at 1 p.m. CT.