Cowgirl Tennis Sweeps Missouri – Oklahoma State University Athletics

STILLWATER- Oklahoma State’s 22nd-ranked Cowgirl tennis team took down Missouri, 7-0, on Tuesday evening. The Cowgirls moved to 3-1 on the season after putting on a clinic at the Greenwood Tennis Center.
Mhai Sawangkaew and Martina Zerulo opened the match with a statement, dominating Missouri’s Romary Cardenas and Valentina Vazquez, 6-1. However, Dariya Detkovskaya and Oona Orpana dropped their match to Bronte Murgett and Gabriela Martinez of Missouri, 6-1.
With the doubles point looming, Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto rolled to a 6-2 win over the Tiger duo of Ellie Wright and Elys Ventura.
OSU rode the momentum directly into singles with three different Cowgirls winning five-straight games to start the matches on their respective courts. Ayumi Miyamoto was perfect in her rout of Valentina Vazquez, 6-0, 6-0. Mhai Sawangkaew was quick to seal the deal as well, earning a Cowgirl point with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 win over Missouri’s Gabriela Martinez. Martina Zerulo added an OSU point with her convincing straight-set victory over Tiger Romary Cardenas, 6-1, 6-1.
With the match already clinched, the Cowgirls and Tigers played out the remaining matches.
Freshman Sofia Rojas cruised in the first set. Down 4-1 in the second set, Rojas battled back to win the match, 6-2, 6-4, to add the OSU’s fifth point of the day. Rioux followed suit and delivered a win, taking down Missouri’s Bronte Murgett, 6-4, 6-3.
Orpana sealed the sweep in a battle. Orpana went back and forth with Ellie Wright but prevailed in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3.
Results:
Singles
1. Lisa Marie Rioux (WOSU22) def. Bronte Murgett (MIZ) 6-4, 6-3
2. Mhai Sawangkaew (WOSU22) def. Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) 6-1, 6-0
3. Martina Zerulo (WOSU22) def. Romary Cardenas (MIZ) 6-1, 6-1
4. Oona Orpana (WOSU22) def. Ellie Wright (MIZ) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3
5. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU22) def. Valentina Vazquez (MIZ) 6-0, 6-0
6. Sofia Rojas (WOSU22) def. Elys Ventura (MIZ) 6-2, 6-4 Doubles competition
Doubles
1. Mhai Sawangkaew/Martina Zerulo (WOSU22) def. Romary Cardenas/Valentina Vazquez (MIZ) 6-1
2. Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU22) def. Ellie Wright/Elys Ventura (MIZ) 6-2
3. Bronte Murgett/Gabriela Martinez (MIZ) def. Dariya Detkovskaya/Oona Orpana (WOSU22) 6-1