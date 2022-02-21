Cowgirl Tennis Sweeps Tulsa To Close Out Homestand

Oklahoma State’s 22nd-ranked women’s tennis team picked up its fourth sweep of the season Sunday, taking down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Stillwater, 4-0.
The win pushed Oklahoma State to 6-1 on the season.
OSU started the afternoon by taking the doubles point after victories on courts one and two. Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto moved to 4-0 on the season with a 6-3 win over Tulsa’s Laia Conde Monfort and Shura Poppe.
Mhai Sawangkaew and Martina Zerulo remained unbeaten after prevailing in a tightly contested match over the Golden Hurricane duo of Valeryia Rozenkova and Maria Berlanga, 6-4.
Oona Orpana and Dariya Detkovskaya dropped their match to Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo Martinez, 6-2.
Sofia Rojas started fast and never looked back on the way to a 6-1, 6-2, rout of Tulsa’s Leonor de Oliveira. Mhai Sawangkaew followed suit and capped off an impressive weekend taking down Tulsa’s Maria Berlanga, 6-1, 6-3, to move to 5-0 on the season in singles play.
Martina Zerulo sealed the deal, delivering the match clinching point, defeating Tulsa’s Shura Poppe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
When her match was stopped, Lisa Marie Rioux led 94th-ranked Laia Conde Monfort, 6-3, 4-3. Ayumi Miyamoto was tied at four in the second set when her match was called and Oona Orpana was tied at three when her match was halted on court four.
OSU is back in action Feb. 25 at the Blue Gray Championships in Montgomery, Alabama.
Results
Singles competition
1. Lisa Marie Rioux (WOSU22) vs. No. 94 Laia Conde Monfort (TU) 6-3, 4-3, unfinished
2. No. 30 Mhai Sawangkaew (WOSU22) def. Maria Berlanga (TU) 6-1, 6-3
3. Martina Zerulo (WOSU22) def. Shura Poppe (TU) 6-2, 6-2
4. Oona Orpana (WOSU22) vs. Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) 4-6, 3-3, unfinished
5. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU22) vs. Lily Hutchings (TU) 4-6, 4-4, unfinished
6. Sofia Rojas (WOSU22) def. Leonor de Oliveira (TU) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Mhai Sawangkaew/Martina Zerulo (WOSU22) def. Valeryia Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TU) 6-4
2. Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU22) def. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TU) 6-3
3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TU) def. Oona Orpana/Dariya Detkovskaya (WOSU22) 6-2