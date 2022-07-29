Cox Small Business Academy Is Launched at Tulsa College

TULSA—The Cox Small Business Leadership Academy will be launched in September at Tulsa Community College.

The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 15.

The academy will “provide continuing education and leadership development opportunities for diverse small businesses,” a statement said.

Cox Communications will underwrite the full cost for those selected to participate.

Roger Ramseyer, vice president for the Tulsa market for Cox Communications, said the academy will allow participants “to learn more skills related to business management and sustainability topics, including accounting, marketing, supply chain, organizational performance, and project management.”

The academy is a 10-week program that will meet on Tuesday evenings and is designed for all small business owners and leaders.

“However,” Mr. Ramseyer explained, “the academy will have a special emphasis on empowering businesses owned by or led by minorities, veterans, women, Native Americans and individuals with disabilities.”

The curriculum will guide participants through multiple modules, including cash management, digital marketing and database connections, managing for innovation and growth, and negotiation skills.

Other topics include strategies for competitive advantage, as well as mapping and metrics.

The academy is a welcome addition to the college, according to Pete Selden, vice president of workforce development.

“Our goal is to contribute to an educated, employed and thriving community,” he said, noting that the academy will be part of the college’s objectives.

Through the Cox Supplier Diversity Program, the primary goal of the program is to increase the pool of diverse suppliers in the Tulsa metropolitan area by empowering, developing and growing those businesses,” a Cox statement said.

“Cox is committed to inclusion, diversity and equity,” Mr. Ramseyer commented. “The academy and our working with the college is just one of many ways we work to strengthen our own supply chain, accelerate the growth of diverse suppliers and demonstrate our commitment to supplier diversity.”

Following the application deadline on Monday, Aug. 15, Cox will select finalists from the pool of applicants, who complete the brief online nomination form.

Upon completing the program, participants receive a certificate and three continuing education units.

Enrollment is open now and selected applicants will be limited to 20.

Participants will meet from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 13, through Nov. 15, at the Downtown Metropolitan campus of Tulsa Community College.

Applications can be made online at tulsacc.edu/coxacademy. Not later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.