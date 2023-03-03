Crane collapses at North Texas elementary school





CELINA, Texas — One particular person has died after a crane collapsed at an under-construction elementary school in Celina on Friday, officers say.

The Celina Fire Department (CFD) showed the crane cave in at the long run website of Dan Christie Elementary – which shall be a part of Prosper Independent School District as soon as entire – and mentioned there used to be one reported harm.

Prosper ISD showed to WFAA the crane belonged to Pogue Construction.

WFAA has reached out to the corporate for additional main points.

Multiple companies spoke back to the elementary school Friday afternoon, together with Prosper Fire Department and Frisco Fire Department’s Rescue Team, to lend a hand the Celina Fire Department.

Celina Fire Department mentioned there weren’t any longer main points to file at this time, and that the incident is below investigation.

WFAA has despatched a staff to the realm to assemble extra information.

Celina, just like different North Texas towns, used to be hit by way of serious storms on Thursday night time. It remains to be unclear at this time if the serious climate had any have an effect on at the cave in.

