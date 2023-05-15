Crash in Mexico leaves 26 dead





On Sunday, a sad freeway coincidence took place in northern Mexico, ensuing in the demise of 26 folks because of a fiery collision between a passenger van and a freight truck. Authorities have introduced that this demise toll is a initial depend, most likely because of the intensive wreckage and resulting hearth which took place.

The state of Tamaulipas’ prosecutors and police have said that the sheer quantity of wreckage and hearth from the van and freight trailer has made the demise toll depend initial. There had been no updates as to when a last depend can be launched as of this time.

Investigators are nonetheless operating to decide the reason for the coincidence that took place on a freeway close to Ciudad Victoria, the state capital. However, the cab that have been pulling the freight trailer used to be no longer provide on the scene, main government to take a position that the driving force would possibly have fled the scene after uncoupling the cab from the trailer.