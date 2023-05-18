Crash on Proctor Road at Camphor Avenue, 2

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are running in collaboration to analyze a critical twist of fate involving two automobiles that ended in primary accidents to each drivers.

The drivers had been right away taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for clinical consideration. The twist of fate has resulted within the closure of Proctor Road in each instructions at the intersection of Camphor Avenue. Motorists are prompt to steer clear of the realm till additional realize whilst the investigation and cleansing operations are performed.

At the instant, main points such because the motive and cases main as much as the collision have now not been launched.