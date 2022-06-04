Crawford slam among 5 Giants homers in 15-6 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit his fifth career grand slam, Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 15-6 on Friday night time time.

Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler homered off Miami reliever Elieser Hernández, who was initially scheduled to begin out nevertheless allowed eight runs in an prolonged assist place.

The 5 residence runs had been a season extreme for the Giants.

“I believe we have been simply sort of relaxed. We had pressed a bit bit the final two video games, after being behind,” Yastrzemski said. “Right this moment we simply had enjoyable. We felt we have been in an excellent rhythm.”

Zack Littell (1-1) struck out Four in two scoreless innings of assist.

Wilmer Flores’ RBI double and Yastrzemski’s three-run shot within the second put San Francisco ahead 5-0.

A night after being shut out by Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and two relievers, the Giants had their fifth double-digit scoring output of the season.

“No disrespect to the pitcher, however (Thursday) we confronted a Cy Younger-caliber pitcher that makes hitting a bit bit tougher,” Pederson said. (*5*)

Pederson extended the Giants’ lead with a solo blast within the third. He drove Hernández’s pitch into the upper deck seats in correct for his thirteenth homer.

The Marlins narrowed the deficit on Jon Berti’s two-run double within the fourth sooner than Estrada associated with a two-run blast within the fifth to supply San Francisco one different six-run lead.

“It is encouraging. Any time you rating a bunch of runs and have a number of huge innings is one other factor we imagine results in profitable,” Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler said. “It is a confidence increase for this membership however once more, however you are not going to get tremendous excessive over this and tremendous low over (Thursday’s) loss.”

Hernández’s outing lasted Four 1/Three innings. The precise-hander has now surrendered a big league-high 18 residence runs this season. The Marlins had moreover misplaced his six earlier begins.

“Nothing I can say, simply horrible,” Hernández said.

Crawford’s blast in opposition to reliever Louis Head capped a six-run seventh and elevated the Giants’ end in 15-2.

“It is good to have him again within the lineup, clearly,” Kapler said of Crawford, who missed the gathering opener attributable to cold-like indicators. “It is a highly effective left-handed bat and when he isn’t in there, we discover his absence.”

San Francisco’s Alex Cobb was scratched from his start attributable to once more tightness and reliever John Brebbia labored a scoreless first spherical a single. Brebbia struck out one.

Marlins reliever Richard Bleier (0-1) started and allowed Crawford’s RBI groundout. The left-hander gave up one hit, walked one and struck out one in his solely inning of labor.

Giants outfielder Luis González left within the second attributable to a correct lower leg contusion after being getting hit by a pitch. Earlier Friday, González was named NL Rookie of the Month.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

The primary-inning run continued a rewarding sample for the Giants. They’re 16-Four when scoring first and 12-19 if the opponent takes the first lead.

NOT YOUR TYPICAL RELIEVERS

The Giants’ lopsided profit resulted in ninth-inning assist appearances by place players Willians Astudillo of Miami and San Francisco’s Donovan Walton. Astudillo labored a scoreless prime half whereas Walton allowed three runs,

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned LHP Sam Lengthy to the equivalent minor league membership.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (shoulder) initially was scheduled to begin out within the sector nevertheless after some pregame throwing he had not healed sufficiently to play the place. Longoria remained within the lineup as designated hitter.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (once more stiffness) carried out catch Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.52) will start for the Giants on Saturday in opposition to Marlins RHP Pablo López (4-2, 1.83).