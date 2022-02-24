Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard out for season following surgery after wrist injury

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard will undergo surgery on his right wrist in the upcoming days, ending his freshman season according to a statement from the school. Nembhard injured his wrist during Creighton’s 81-78 win at St. John’s Wednesday night.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this past season,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott in a statement. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”

The younger brother of Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan was a considerable get for the Bluejays as the No. 12 point guard and No. 69 overall player in the 247Sports Composite — a four-star prospect. That made him the second-highest ranked player to sign with Creighton in the recruiting database era.

He quickly backed up that ranking after stepping on the court, starting every game for a Creighton team that sits 19-8 and 11-5 in the Big East after Wednesday night’s victory. He exited that game with four points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

On the season, he’s led the Bluejays in minutes while averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.