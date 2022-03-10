Creighton vs. Marquette live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Enjoying
Marquette @ Creighton
Common Season Data: Marquette 19-11; Creighton 20-10
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles have not received a recreation in opposition to the Creighton Bluejays since Dec. 14 of 2020, however they will be trying to finish the drought on Thursday. Marquette and Creighton are set to conflict at 2:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Madison Sq. Backyard within the second spherical of the Huge East Convention Tourney. The Golden Eagles might be strutting in after a win whereas the Bluejays might be stumbling in from a defeat.
Marquette was in a position to grind out a stable victory over the St. John’s Purple Storm this previous Saturday, profitable 85-77. It was one other large night time for Marquette’s ahead Justin Lewis, who had 28 factors along with seven boards.
In the meantime, Creighton was inside putting distance however could not shut the hole this previous Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Seton Corridor Pirates. Guard Alex O’Connell had a fairly forgettable recreation, taking part in for 36 minutes however placing up simply six factors on 1-for-11 capturing.
Creighton’s loss took them all the way down to 20-10 whereas Marquette’s win pulled them as much as 19-11. We’ll see if the Bluejays can steal the Golden Eagles’ luck or if Marquette information one other victory as an alternative.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Madison Sq. Backyard — New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports activities 1
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Sequence Historical past
Creighton and Marquette each have seven wins of their final 14 video games.
- Feb 20, 2022 – Creighton 83 vs. Marquette 82
- Jan 01, 2022 – Creighton 75 vs. Marquette 69
- Feb 06, 2021 – Creighton 71 vs. Marquette 68
- Dec 14, 2020 – Marquette 89 vs. Creighton 84
- Feb 18, 2020 – Creighton 73 vs. Marquette 65
- Jan 01, 2020 – Creighton 92 vs. Marquette 75
- Mar 03, 2019 – Creighton 66 vs. Marquette 60
- Jan 09, 2019 – Marquette 106 vs. Creighton 104
- Mar 03, 2018 – Marquette 85 vs. Creighton 81
- Feb 17, 2018 – Marquette 90 vs. Creighton 86
- Mar 04, 2017 – Marquette 91 vs. Creighton 83
- Jan 21, 2017 – Marquette 102 vs. Creighton 94
- Feb 24, 2016 – Marquette 66 vs. Creighton 61
- Feb 13, 2016 – Creighton 65 vs. Marquette 62
