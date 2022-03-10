Creighton vs. Marquette live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Enjoying

Common Season Data: Marquette 19-11; Creighton 20-10

The Marquette Golden Eagles have not received a recreation in opposition to the Creighton Bluejays since Dec. 14 of 2020, however they will be trying to finish the drought on Thursday. Marquette and Creighton are set to conflict at 2:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Madison Sq. Backyard within the second spherical of the Huge East Convention Tourney. The Golden Eagles might be strutting in after a win whereas the Bluejays might be stumbling in from a defeat.

Marquette was in a position to grind out a stable victory over the St. John’s Purple Storm this previous Saturday, profitable 85-77. It was one other large night time for Marquette’s ahead Justin Lewis, who had 28 factors along with seven boards.

In the meantime, Creighton was inside putting distance however could not shut the hole this previous Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Seton Corridor Pirates. Guard Alex O’Connell had a fairly forgettable recreation, taking part in for 36 minutes however placing up simply six factors on 1-for-11 capturing.

Creighton’s loss took them all the way down to 20-10 whereas Marquette’s win pulled them as much as 19-11. We’ll see if the Bluejays can steal the Golden Eagles’ luck or if Marquette information one other victory as an alternative.

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET The place: Madison Sq. Backyard — New York, New York

Madison Sq. Backyard — New York, New York TV: Fox Sports activities 1

Fox Sports activities 1 Observe: CBS Sports App

Creighton and Marquette each have seven wins of their final 14 video games.