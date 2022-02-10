Cressida Dick resigns as head of London’s Metropolitan Police

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said Thursday she is resigning after a string of controversies that undermined public confidence in the force and prompted a falling out between her and the capital’s mayor. Mayor Sadiq Khan had recently threatened to oust Dick from her role, saying she wasn’t doing enough to reform the Metropolitan Police, Britain’s largest police force, and tackle growing accusations of misogyny and racism.

Khan said late Thursday it was clear the only way to overhaul the force was to have “new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.”

In a statement, Dick, who has headed the force for four years and is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard, said it was with “huge sadness” that it has become clear that Khan “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.”

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service,” she said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick arrives at Scotland Yard on January 25, 2022, in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Dick added that she will stay in her role for a short period to ensure the force’s stability while a replacement is found.

Khan said last week he was “not satisfied” with Dick’s response to calls for change following scandals including the rape and murder of a woman, Sarah Everard, by a serving police officer.

In her statement, Dick mentioned Everard by name, saying the murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive and “many other awful cases … damaged confidence in this fantastic police service.”

“There is much to do — and I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence,” Dick said. “For that reason I am very optimistic about the future for the Met and for London.”

