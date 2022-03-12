Crews battle fire at foster facility in Luther

Up to date: 4:43 PM CST Mar 12, 2022

Crews battled a hearth at a foster dwelling in Luther.On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a home hearth in Northeast Luther. In response to authorities, the home was part of The Anna’s Home Basis, a corporation that gives foster properties kids.Authorities mentioned that there are not any accidents reported.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars as they turn out to be accessible.

