Crews battle fire at foster facility in Luther

March 12, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Crews battle fire at foster facility in Luther

On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a home fire in Northeast Luther.

In response to authorities, the home was part of The Anna's Home Foundation, a corporation that gives foster properties kids. Authorities mentioned that there are not any accidents reported. KOCO 5 will present extra particulars as they turn out to be accessible.

