Crews battling large grass fire north of Edmond

Crews are battling a large fire Monday afternoon north of Edmond.>> Related: Dry conditions create high risk for fires in OklahomaThe fire is near Choctaw and Hogback roads. Several crews are at the scene, working to put out the flames.Sky 5 is flying over the scene. Open the video player above to watch Sky 5 coverage.Sky 5 pilot Chase Rutledge says the flames have spread to cedar trees in the area.Authorities were prepared for a high-risk fire day because of the dry conditions and the weather in Oklahoma on Monday.KOCO 5 will provide more information when it becomes available.

