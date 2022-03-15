Crews battling large wildfire in Harrah







Crews are battling a big hearth Tuesday afternoon close to Southeast 29th Road and Harrah Highway in Harrah.Sky 5 is flying over the scene. Open the video participant for dwell protection.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars after they develop into out there.

Crews are battling a big hearth Tuesday afternoon close to Southeast 29th Road and Harrah Highway in Harrah. Sky 5 is flying over the scene. Open the video participant for dwell protection. KOCO 5 will present extra particulars after they develop into out there.





Source link