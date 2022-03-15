Trending News

Crews battling large wildfire in Harrah

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments



Crews are battling a big hearth Tuesday afternoon close to Southeast 29th Road and Harrah Highway in Harrah.Sky 5 is flying over the scene. Open the video participant for dwell protection.KOCO 5 will present extra particulars after they develop into out there.

