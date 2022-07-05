Crews battling multiple grass fires in Dallas Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth hearth crews are battling multiple grass fires in the realm following fireworks shows on July 4.
The Fort Worth Fire Department stated that as of 9:30 p.m., the division has responded to 68 requires grass or brush fires.
That was 51 extra calls than on July 4, 2021, the division stated.
“It is very dry. It is breezy. It’s incredibly dangerous,” tweeted the division. “One spark is all it takes.”
The division stated crews additionally responded to a grass hearth at Panther Island Pavilion throughout a fireworks show. The hearth was out shortly after.
This is a creating story, examine again for updates.
