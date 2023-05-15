Crews put out fire at unoccupied house in Miami – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Sunday morning at round 7:30 a.m., City of Miami Fire Rescue devices have been referred to as to the scene of a fire that broke out at an unoccupied house in Miami. The blaze erupted alongside the 300 block of Northwest thirty seventh Street, and firefighters arrived to search out the deserted construction engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. The incident was once upgraded to a Code 1 running fire as fire crews labored diligently to put out the fire which they have been ready to do inside of half-hour.

Miami Police officials briefly close down Northwest thirty seventh Avenue between Third and Fifth avenues whilst they assisted firefighters. Thankfully, no adjoining houses have been affected, and no accidents have been reported at the scene.

As of now, the reason for the fire stays beneath investigation, and it’s but to be made up our minds if the fire was once led to by way of an electrical fault or different components.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox