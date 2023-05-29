The search for missing individuals is underway by crews following a partial building collapse at an apartment complex in Davenport, Iowa. Mayor Mike Matsen confirmed that numerous people are unaccounted for after the backside of the building collapsed. News’ Meg Oliver reports on the situation. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Enable notifications now.
Crews search for missing people after partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa
