Florida

Crime and traffic accidents held low in Crystal River | Local News

May 31, 2023
posting


Crystal River’s efforts to verify the security of its town streets, citizens, and guests are paying off, as reported by way of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office quarterly record.

The record presentations an important lower in traffic crashes, with the deputies assigned to paintings in town beneath a freelance for enhanced products and services now specializing in keeping up visibility, actively attractive with the group, and making sure protection.

Get extra from the Citrus County Chronicle

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram