Crime of the Week: 8th Street Shooting

The Wichita Falls Police Department is these days investigating a capturing incident that took place final weekend, injuring two ladies. Sgt. Charlie Eipper equipped main points in this week’s Crime of the Week.

According to Sgt. Eipper, officials spoke back to reviews of gunshots in the space of ninth and Polk on May thirteenth, round 2:15 pm. Upon arrival, one gunshot sufferer was once discovered in the back of a house on 8th Street, and any other sufferer was once found out shut by way of. Fortunately, neither sustained life-threatening accidents.

“One has been taken to another facility down in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and receiving treatment there,” Sgt. Eipper stated.

WFPD is these days in search of information from any individual who will have witnessed the crime. “The investigators are still looking at some things, and we’re still soliciting any tips if you have information. If somebody else was there and witnessed it, or they know more about the motive or anything like that,” Sgt. Eipper stated.

If you’ve got any information associated with this crime, you might be inspired to touch Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

