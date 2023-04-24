Crime of Week: Gun stolen from vehicle at West EP apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gun Stolen from Vehicle at West El Paso Apartment Complex; Police Seek Community Assistance

At roughly 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 3 or extra people have been stuck on safety cameras committing vehicle burglaries at the Kings Hill apartment complex situated at 299 Kingspoint. The El Paso Police Department is looking for the general public’s lend a hand in figuring out the vehicle burglars.

This incident has been designated as this week’s “Crime of the Week” and is gifted in partnership between the El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

One of the suspects is obviously visual on digital camera photos looking out one of the automobiles. The suspect was once dressed in a beanie, a black hoodie with a definite design at the again, Nike shorts, darkish socks, and athletic sneakers. One of the automobiles burglarized by way of the suspects had a handgun stolen from it. Law enforcement officers consider that somebody inside the neighborhood is aware of the identities of the ones concerned.

If you might have any information about those vehicle burglaries, please document it instantly by way of calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at cselpaso.org. If your tip results in an arrest and conviction, it’s possible you’ll qualify for a money praise.