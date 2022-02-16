Crime Spree Has Sunnyvale Police Searching For Team Of Car Burglars – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Sunnyvale are searching for a group of thieves after a string of car burglaries in the city.

According to officials, between the dates of February 11 and February 14, the Sunnyvale Police Department has investigated a number of burglaries of parked vehicles left unlocked outside of homes.

Police say the suspects are three African-American males driving a newer model white Dodge Charger.

During the burglaries one suspect exits the Dodge Charger and checks for unlocked doors on parked vehicles.

Once an unlocked door is found, two more suspects get out of the car and join the first suspect going through the vehicle. Some of the valuables stolen included money, jewelry and firearms.

Sunnyvale police are reminding citizens to lock their vehicles and if possible park them in a garage.

Sunnyvale is about 16 miles east of Dallas.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the burglaries or who knows the identity of the suspects to contact police at 972-203-0312 or 972-203-0321.