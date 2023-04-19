Crime statistics show violent crime down in San Antonio, Texas

Police Chief William McManus gave an replace on crime statistics for the primary 3 months of the yr on the Public Safety Committee assembly Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime total is down in San Antonio in maximum spaces whilst belongings thefts appear to be on the upward push.

Police Chief William McManus gave an replace on crime statistics for the primary 3 months of the yr on the Public Safety Committee assembly Tuesday. The numbers examine to the similar period of time in 2022.

So some distance, there was a fifteen.7 % lower in violent crime in San Antonio. According to the document at Tuesday’s assembly, important decreases in attack offenses contributed to the whole lower in violent crime.

Also, SAPD says maximum violent crime, together with homicides and attacks, are a results of high-risk conduct together with drug and gang process in addition to private disputes. Chief McManus says the danger of being a sufferer of violent crime remains to be moderately low for the typical San Antonio citizen.

Meanwhile, the document says there was an building up in belongings crimes. There has been a 59 % bounce in automotive thefts in the primary 3 months of the yr in comparison to final yr.

There are some things the police say contributed to that building up in belongings crimes. Most belongings crimes are crimes of alternative, profiting from simple objectives, SAPD says. The division stated it’s assembly frequently with resident and companies to proportion prevention methods.

In June of this yr, the dep. plans to enforce enhancements to the Property Crime Unit to extend visibility and proactivity.

Some different notable sides of the crime document have been a slight lower in Animal Cruelty crimes in addition to massive decreases in playing and prostitution.