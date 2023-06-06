Crime Stoppers searching for Missouri City man accused of sexually abusing child for 3 years

(*3*)– Crime Stoppers is looking for assist from the general public to apprehend a man sought after for committing steady sexual abuse of a child in Missouri City, Texas.

(*3*)According to the Houston Police Department, the crime used to be reported through a child on June 5, 2021, within the 12400 block of Pebblestone Drive. The sufferer skilled sexual abuse beginning in 2016 and it continued for 3 years.

(*3*)In any other prevalence of sexual abuse, an adolescent from the Houston house reported being molested on a flight to California.

(*3*)The particular person of pastime that government are having a look for is Fausto Chaparro Fonseca, 42 years outdated, and has black hair and brown eyes.

(*3*)Crime Stoppers has presented a praise of $5,000 for someone with information that might result in the arrest or price of the suspect. If you might have any information about this situation, chances are you’ll name Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or post a tip on-line through clicking here.