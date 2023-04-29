Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas honors Lubbock advocates





The Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas identified police officers, volunteers, and execs from the world for his or her make stronger of crime sufferers and efforts to higher their lives all the way through a rite that marked National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The match happened remaining week at Lakeridge Methodist Church.

Among the awardees had been Gabriel Monte, courts and public protection reporter on the Avalanche-Journal, and Lucinda Holt, former A-J reporter and present school member at Texas Tech College of Media and Communications.

Monte gained reputation for his ten years of crime and courts reporting on South Plains. He has been instrumental in sharing the tales of sufferers, elevating consciousness, and making improvements to figuring out of the prison justice machine. The Lubbock County Office of Dispute Resolution nominated Monte for the award. “Gabriel goes above and beyond in ensuring the public is aware of what victims face in the Lubbock County criminal justice system,” learn the coalition’s reputation remark for Monte.

Holt, who misplaced her sister, Lydia Mendez, in a crash with a under the influence of alcohol motive force in 2003, was once nominated by means of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for her long-time advocacy for sufferers of under the influence of alcohol riding and their households. She finished coaching to turn into a peer make stronger volunteer and has helped sufferers via their grief and helped plan walks and lift budget and consciousness. The Crime Victim Coalition identified Holt as a precious chief and a devoted suggest.

During the award rite, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne learn a proclamation from the City Council spotting April 23-29 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Kristi Thompson, the Crime Victim Coalition’s president, stated that the group has been web hosting the once a year awards since 2008 to acknowledge volunteers, police officers, and different execs who suggest for crime sufferers and to boost consciousness of the group. The Coalition is composed of participants from round 20 Lubbock-area legislation enforcement companies, non-profits, and different organizations.

2023 Award Recipients:

Retired Lubbock Judge Drue Farmer

Texas State Trooper Melissa Flanigan

Dena Graves, Texas A&M University Agrilife Extension

Lanae Gwin, Tahoka ISD

Lucinda Hold, Texas Tech University

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Investigator Sophia Jaramillo

Izzy Lawson, Voice of Hope

Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Kendra Sellers, volunteer for Mothers Against Drunk Driving

The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office