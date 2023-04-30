Crime Victims’ Coalition of West Texas marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with awards

Recipients of the Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas’ 2023 awards had been venerated Friday at Lakeridge Methodist Church.

The West Texas Crime Victim Coalition held a rite on Friday at Lakeridge Methodist Church to honor regulation enforcement workforce, volunteers, and execs for his or her efforts in supporting crime sufferers and making improvements to their lives. The match used to be held to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week that came about closing week.

Among the award recipients had been Gabriel Monte, a Courts and public protection reporter at Avalanche-Journal, and Lucinda Holt, a former AJ reporter and present college member at Texas Tech College of Media and Communications.

Monte used to be known for his ten-year effort in crime and court docket reporting within the South Plains that shared sufferers’ tales and the affect of crime, enabling the general public to know the felony justice machine simply. He used to be nominated by means of the Lubbock County Office of Dispute Resolution.

Holt, however, used to be nominated by means of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a reason she were advocating for a few years after dropping her sister, Lydia Mendez, in a under the influence of alcohol using coincidence in 2003. She went via peer reinforce volunteer coaching and has helped in making plans walks, elevating neighborhood consciousness, and elevating finances to reinforce extra sufferers.

At the development, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne learn a proclamation from the City Council acknowledging April 23-29 as National Victims’ Rights Week.

Kristi Thompson, the Crime Victim Coalition president, said that the group were organizing the awards yearly since 2008 to salute volunteers, regulation enforcement execs, and different advocates for crime sufferers, elevating consciousness in regards to the group within the procedure. The coalition accommodates individuals from kind of twenty regulation enforcement companies, non-profits, and different organizations within the Lubbock space.

All prize winners of 2023

The recipients of the 2023 Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas’ awards are:

Retired Judge Drue Farmer of Lubbock

Texas State Trooper Melissa Flanigan

Dena Graves, Texas A&M University Agrilife Extension

Lanae Gwin, Tahoka ISD

Lucinda Hold, Texas Tech University

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Detective Sophia Jaramillo

Izzy Lawson, Voice of Hope

Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche Journal

Kendra Sellers, Mothers Against Drunk Driving volunteer

The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office

