Criminal justice reform challenging the ‘law of parties’ in Texas





During the present legislative consultation in Texas, small steps against prison justice reform would possibly happen with the advent of House Bill 1736. The invoice targets to ban people from being sentenced to dying underneath the “law of parties” or the “conspirator party rule.” Under present law, people will also be convicted to the extent of execution even though they didn’t in my view dedicate the crime.

This manner undermines the integrity of Texas’ capital punishment machine, because it permits blameless people to be sentenced to dying for crimes they didn’t dedicate. The Texas Public Policy Foundation document from Right on Crime helps the invoice. Republican Jeff Leach presented the invoice, and even if he helps the dying penalty, he overtly mentioned his perspectives on the subject.

Jeff Leach’s perspectives referring to Jeffrey Wood, a dying row inmate with whom he sympathizes, are mentioned. Wood used to be convicted underneath the rules of events for a 1996 theft of a carrier station that resulted in the homicide of the white male attendant. Wood had no wisdom of the deliberate homicide and used to be ready in the truck. However, because of present regulation, he used to be charged at the side of the precise killer and sentenced to dying.

Leach believes that the dying penalty isn’t a suitable sentence for the crime dedicated, as Wood didn’t dedicate homicide himself. The invoice handed unanimously in the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee previous this month. To change into regulation, it will have to move the House once more upon 3rd studying and obtain the Senate’s approval.

Reforming prison justice in Texas would require a chain of adjustments that can take a little time to put in force. However, House Bill 1736 represents a step in the proper course, prohibiting blameless people from being sentenced to dying.