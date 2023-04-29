Cristian Pache injury: Phillies outfielder’s hot start derailed by torn meniscus, joins growing injured list

The Philadelphia Phillies have positioned outfielder Cristian Pache at the injured list on Saturday after it used to be discovered that he had a torn meniscus in his proper knee. The Phillies made a corresponding transfer and feature recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

On Friday evening’s recreation towards the Houston Astros, Pache, who’s 24 years outdated, suffered the harm. Although the Phillies didn’t be expecting a lot after obtaining him from the Oakland Athletics within the spring, he had grew to become out to be some of the unexpected names within the crew. After enjoying 18 video games, he had accomplished spectacular stats with a .360/.360/.600 (161 OPS+) batting reasonable, a house run, 3 doubles, and 4 runs batted in.

Pache’s progressed efficiency in batting used to be partially because of an altered release perspective. Despite in the past recording marks within the unmarried digits, he posted a median release perspective of 13.3 levels up to now this 12 months. Moreover, greater than 35% of his batted balls had landed between 10 and 30 levels. In distinction, he had controlled to hit simply 24% of his balls in that vary throughout closing season.

Although the Phillies didn’t set a timetable for Pache’s go back, he’s more likely to omit a while, judging from the revel in of the 4 place gamers who suffered from meniscus tears closing season, in keeping with Baseball Prospectus’ harm restoration database. The reasonable time they ignored used to be six weeks, with the median determine at 5 weeks. Pache may even require surgical operation, which is able to most probably prolong his estimated restoration time.

Pache is the newest notable Phillies participant to be positioned at the harm list. The crew could also be with out Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and Ranger Suárez. Meanwhile, Guthrie, now 27 years outdated, made his big-league debut within the earlier season and had a .333/.500/.476 batting reasonable in 14 video games. This 12 months, he has accomplished a .278/.380/.481 file in Triple-A. Guthrie is anticipated to percentage time in left box along a mixture of Jake Cave and Josh Harrison.

With a 14-13 file, the Phillies are 4 video games in the back of the Atlanta Braves within the National League East as of Saturday.