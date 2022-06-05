Crooks, Oklahoma upset Florida 9-4 in regional semifinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Crooks hit two of Oklahoma’s Four residence runs and the No. 2 seed Sooners beat top-seeded Florida 9-Four on Friday night time time to advance to the championship of the Gainesville Regional.

Oklahoma (39-20) performs Sunday in the direction of the winner of a loser-out recreation between the host Gators and No. Four seed Central Michigan. Florida, the No. 13 nationwide seed, beat the Broncos 7-Three Friday to ship them to the loser’s bracket.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each hit a home run within the underside of the second to supply Florida (40-23) a 2-Zero lead. Mac Guscette added a solo shot within the seventh.

Peyton Graham hit a two-run residence run and Blake Robertson adopted with a solo shot within the highest of the third to make it 3-2 and the Sooners led the rest of the way in which through which.

Crooks accomplished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and David Sandlin (8-3) gave up three runs on 5 hits and a stroll with six strikeouts over 6 innings for Oklahoma.

