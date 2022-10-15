Cross Country Returns to Action at Virginia’s Panorama Farms Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ole Miss males’s and girls’s cross nation will hit the course for the primary time in three weeks when it runs at Virginia’s Panorama Farms XC23 Invitational on Saturday morning.



Both Rebel items are receiving votes within the newest USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll, and can be amongst 10 whole groups both ranked or receiving votes throughout each males’s and girls’s competitors. Ole Miss’ final outing got here at Oklahoma State’s Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 24, with each Rebel squads posting top-15 group finishes in a high-powered nationwide caliber subject.



The Ole Miss males will begin issues off within the males’s 8K race at 9 a.m. CT. The Rebels have been led by senior switch Anthony Camerieri all through every of their final two meets at the SEC Preview and the Cowboy Jamboree, with Camerieri successful the person title at the SEC Preview and ending 61st total amidst a stacked subject at Oklahoma State. Camerieri at present ranks third within the SEC via 8K along with his SEC Preview successful time of 24:02.40 again on Sept. 16.



Fellow senior Chris Maxon may even be again in competitors for the Rebel males on Saturday, who’s alongside Camerieri within the SEC top-10 at the second in seventh at his 24:07.60 from the SEC Preview. Other Rebel males in competitors tomorrow embrace Shane Bracken , Aiden Britt , Cole Bullock , Dereck Elkins , Dalton Hengst , Chase Rose and Gabe Scales , in addition to the season debut for monitor All-Americans Tiarnan Crorken and Baylor Franklin .



The Ole Miss ladies will observe within the ladies’s 5K race at 10 a.m. CT. Senior Ryann Helmers has been the pacesetter for the Rebel ladies via their final two meets as properly, successful the SEC Preview (and SEC Women’s Co-Runner of the Week) at her SEC-leading 6K time of 20:29.20 earlier than notching a Twenty fifth-place end at Oklahoma State. Helmers was a Second-Team All-SEC member final season after ending 14th total at the convention meet.



Much of the Rebel ladies’s roster has but to run a 5K but this season, however others rating within the convention top-10 within the 6K alongside Helmers embrace Loral Winn (second, 20:29.30), Jocelyn Long (sixth, 20:44.80), Hannah Ielfield (eighth, 20:51.70) and Sophie Baumann (20:54.00) – all of whom are in competitors once more this Saturday. Other Rebel ladies operating tomorrow embrace Beth Arentz , Skylar Boogerd , Madison Hulsey , Frances Luna , Sarah Schiffmann , Laura Taborda and Kristel van den Berg .

Live outcomes can be found by way of Flash Results HERE.







Men’s 8K • 9 a.m. CT



Boston University



Boston College



(RV) Cal Poly



#30 Charlotte



Dartmouth



Eastern Kentucky



Johns Hopkins



Kentucky



Norfolk State



(RV) Ole Miss



Penn



#18 Texas



VCU



#19 Virginia



Virginia Tech



#7 Wake Forest



William & Mary







Ole Miss Men’s Roster



Shane Bracken



Aiden Britt



Cole Bullock



Anthony Camerieri



Tiarnan Crorken



Dereck Elkins



Baylor Franklin



Dalton Hengst



Chris Maxon



Chase Rose



Gabe Scales







Women’s 5K • 10 a.m. CT



Boston University



Boston College



Charlotte



Dartmouth



Eastern Kentucky



Johns Hopkins



#27 Kentucky



(RV) Liberty



Norfolk State



(RV) Ole Miss



Penn



(RV) Texas



UConn



VCU



Virginia



Virginia Tech



Wake Forest



William & Mary







Ole Miss Women’s Roster



Beth Arentz



Sophie Baumann



Skylar Boogerd



Ryann Helmers



Madison Hulsey



Hannah Ielfield



Jocelyn Long



Frances Luna



Sarah Schiffmann



Laura Taborda



Kristel van den Berg



Loral Winn







