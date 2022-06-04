Cruise ship Mardi Gras rescues 16 people who were stranded at sea

A small vessel navigating tough waters that was noticed in misery on Friday was rescued by crew members aboard the Mardi Gras, based on a launch from Carnival Cruise line’s blog.

Crew members stopped to assist earlier than eight a.m. on Friday because the ship headed towards Florida.

Sixteen folks — 11 males and 5 girls — have been stranded within the open sea close to Cuba. The Mardi Gras crew took them onboard for security. They have been seen by medical workers and given meals and garments, the discharge stated.

The group was safely taken to a Coast Guard cutter round 2:45 p.m.

Mardi Gras was on its ultimate day of a seven-day sail. It is going to return to its homeport immediately in Port Canaveral, Fla.