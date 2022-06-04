Cruise Ship Rescues 16 People in Rough Seas Off Cuba as Gulf Storm Moves Toward Florida | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel

Wind and rain battered Cuba, the Florida Keys and Miami on Friday.

Streets have been flooded in Havana.

Sixteen people have been rescued from a small boat in robust seas. A cruise ship crew pulled 16 people from a small boat off Cuba Friday in robust waters churned up by a storm system shifting all through the Gulf of Mexico.

“Carnival crew members onboard Mardi Gras seen a small vessel in distress and stopped to assist sooner than eight a.m. Friday morning because the ship headed in direction of Florida,” a information launch from the cruise line talked about.

The cruise ship was on its final day of crusing and consider to return to Port Canaveral, Florida, Saturday morning.

The storm that was nonetheless Potential Tropical Cyclone One as of seven p.m. EST Friday was moreover headed in direction of Florida, packing wind and rain that launched flooding to Havana and began impacting the Florida Keys Friday afternoon.

Winds gusts as a lot as 55 mph have been recorded within the Keys along with heavy rainfall, and dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Miami Worldwide Airport. Tropical storm warnings have been in affect for the entire southern half of Florida.

The local weather comes on the third official day of hurricane season.

“It actually is form of an uncanny reminder that right here we’re firstly of the hurricane season and already we’re having a tropical dialogue,” Dan Summers, director of emergency companies and emergency administration in Collier County, advised climate.com in a telephone name Friday morning.

Collier County is in Southwest Florida and contains the cities of Naples and Marco Island.

Summers mentioned county upkeep crews had been checking and prepping drainage techniques that embrace a community of canals and flood management constructions. Residents are being requested to verify their properties are away from any particles that would clog drainage areas.

“We’ve requested our residents to be affected person, be sure that they took a go searching their areas,” he mentioned.

The system bringing all this rain ingested some remnant spin and moisture from what was as soon as Hurricane Agatha, which plowed into Mexico’s Pacific coast final Monday.

Areas together with Collier County may get between four to eight inches of rain, whether or not the storm is known as or not. That would trigger rainfall flooding, whereas what’s anticipated to be a modest storm surge of 1 to three toes may trigger some coastal flooding.

“Numerous our focus has actually been simply on getting ready for the heavy rainfall,” Summers mentioned.

Related preparations had been occurring simply to the north in Lee County, the place newcomers particularly are being reminded to familiarize themselves with the county’s web sites and alert techniques to allow them to keep knowledgeable all through hurricane season.

Lee was the ninth quickest rising county within the nation in 2021, in line with the U.S. Census Bureau, and Florida as an entire is bursting with new residents who may not be acquainted with the Sunshine State’s stormy climate.

“As we do all through hurricane season, we encourage residents to take time now to arrange themselves and their households,” Lee County spokesperson Betsy Clayton mentioned in an e mail Thursday afternoon.

Summers echoed that recommendation.

“With the probability of a busy season, it is a good get up name.”

Residents wade by means of a street flooded by heavy rains in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. A tropical system has drenched Cuba with just about non-cease rain for the ultimate 24 hours because it strikes all through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in direction of Florida. (AP Picture/Ramon Espinosa)

