Cruise Ship Rescues 16 People in Rough Seas Off Cuba as Gulf Storm Moves Toward Florida | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel

- Wind and rain battered Cuba, the Florida Keys and Miami on Friday.
- Streets had been flooded in Havana.
- Sixteen individuals had been rescued from a small boat in tough seas.
A cruise ship crew pulled 16 individuals from a small boat off Cuba Friday in tough waters churned up by a storm system transferring throughout the Gulf of Mexico.
“Carnival crew members onboard Mardi Gras noticed a small vessel in misery and stopped to help earlier than eight a.m. Friday morning because the ship headed towards Florida,” a information launch from the cruise line stated.
The cruise ship was on its ultimate day of crusing and deliberate to return to Port Canaveral, Florida, Saturday morning.
The storm that was nonetheless Potential Tropical Cyclone One as of seven p.m. EST Friday was additionally headed towards Florida, packing wind and rain that introduced flooding to Havana and commenced impacting the Florida Keys Friday afternoon.
Winds gusts as much as 55 mph had been recorded within the Keys together with heavy rainfall, and dozens of flights had been canceled or delayed at Miami Worldwide Airport. Tropical storm warnings had been in impact for all the southern half of Florida.
The climate comes on the third official day of hurricane season.
“It definitely is sort of an uncanny reminder that right here we’re originally of the hurricane season and already we’re having a tropical dialogue,” Dan Summers, director of emergency companies and emergency administration in Collier County, instructed climate.com in a telephone name Friday morning.
Collier County is in Southwest Florida and contains the cities of Naples and Marco Island.
Summers stated county upkeep crews had been checking and prepping drainage methods that embody a community of canals and flood management constructions. Residents are being requested to ensure their properties are away from any particles that might clog drainage areas.
“We’ve requested our residents to be affected person, be sure that they took a go searching their areas,” he stated.
The system bringing all this rain ingested some remnant spin and moisture from what was as soon as Hurricane Agatha, which plowed into Mexico’s Pacific coast final Monday.
Areas together with Collier County may get between four to eight inches of rain, whether or not the storm is called or not. That would trigger rainfall flooding, whereas what’s anticipated to be a modest storm surge of 1 to three toes may trigger some coastal flooding.
“Quite a lot of our focus has definitely been simply on making ready for the heavy rainfall,” Summers stated.
Comparable preparations had been occurring simply to the north in Lee County, the place newcomers particularly are being reminded to familiarize themselves with the county’s web sites and alert methods to allow them to keep knowledgeable all through hurricane season.
Lee was the ninth quickest rising county within the nation in 2021, based on the U.S. Census Bureau, and Florida as an entire is bursting with new residents who may not be conversant in the Sunshine State’s stormy climate.
“As we do all through hurricane season, we encourage residents to take time now to organize themselves and their households,” Lee County spokesperson Betsy Clayton stated in an e-mail Thursday afternoon.
Summers echoed that recommendation.
“With the chance of a busy season, this can be a good get up name.”
