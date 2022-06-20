Cruise ships adding sports betting options for passengers

MIAMI, Fla. — The fast-growing authorized sports betting business is extending its attain to the center of the ocean.

BetMGM and Carnival Corporation introduced a deal Friday to place sports books on greater than 50 U.S.-based cruise ships. The association will enable betting whereas the ships are at sea or docked in a state that permits sports betting.

Passengers can guess utilizing a cellular app or at bodily kiosks on the ship. It encompasses the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. Princess started providing sports betting final October.

The sports betting operations might be phased in over the subsequent few months.