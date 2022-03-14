Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City – Football Match Report – March 15, 2022

Manchester Metropolis had been held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night time, giving hope to chasing Liverpool within the Premier League title race.
The end result means Metropolis’s lead over second-place Liverpool stands at 4 factors, with Jurgen Klopp’s facet enjoying their sport in hand in opposition to Arsenal on March 16.
The Premier League leaders dominated possession within the first half, however Palace defended effectively when wanted and left Pep Guardiola’s facet with nothing to indicate for it because the opening 45 minutes ended goalless.
Kevin De Bruyne hit the put up shortly earlier than the hour mark and Riyad Mahrez pressured a save on his shot from the next rebound because the guests saved up the strain on Palace.
Metropolis had one other nice probability within the 71st minute as Jack Grealish despatched the ball proper throughout the entrance of objective for a ready Bernardo Silva, however he was solely in a position to get a toe on the cross and it skittered previous the far put up from very shut vary.
Man Metropolis host Liverpool on April 10 in a match that might go an extended technique to deciding who will carry the 2021-22 Premier League trophy.