Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

The Premier League returns to motion on Monday.

Who’s Taking part in

Manchester Metropolis @ Crystal Palace

Present Data: Manchester Metropolis 22-3-3; Crystal Palace 7-9-12

What to Know

Manchester Metropolis will head off to play at Selhurst Park to try to steal again a optimistic consequence from Crystal Palace after shedding their first round-robin matchup. They may face off in opposition to each other at Four p.m. ET on Monday. Man Metropolis has a protection that enables solely 0.64 objectives per recreation, so Crystal Palace’s offense can have their work lower out for them.

Whereas not fairly a landslide, the sport between Man Metropolis and Manchester United on Sunday was nonetheless a reasonably decisive one as Man Metropolis wrapped it up with a 4-1 win at house.

In the meantime, Crystal Palace stored a clear sheet in opposition to Wolverhampton on Saturday and took the match 2-0. The Crystal Palace offense checked out after the primary half however had sufficient objectives banked to take the competition anyway.

Their wins bumped Man Metropolis to 22-3-Three and Crystal Palace to 7-9-12. We’ll see which group can carry over their success and which group inevitably falls when Man Metropolis and Crystal Palace conflict.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester Metropolis

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester Metropolis When: Monday at Four p.m. ET

Monday at Four p.m. ET The place: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC Universo, USA Community

NBC Universo, USA Community On-line streaming: fuboTV (attempt without spending a dime)

fuboTV (attempt without spending a dime) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Palace +100; Draw +410; Manchester Metropolis -325

Sequence Historical past

Manchester Metropolis have received seven out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Crystal Palace.