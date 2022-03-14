Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

The way to watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester Metropolis soccer recreation
The Premier League returns to motion on Monday.
Who’s Taking part in
- Manchester Metropolis @ Crystal Palace
- Present Data: Manchester Metropolis 22-3-3; Crystal Palace 7-9-12
What to Know
Manchester Metropolis will head off to play at Selhurst Park to try to steal again a optimistic consequence from Crystal Palace after shedding their first round-robin matchup. They may face off in opposition to each other at Four p.m. ET on Monday. Man Metropolis has a protection that enables solely 0.64 objectives per recreation, so Crystal Palace’s offense can have their work lower out for them.
Whereas not fairly a landslide, the sport between Man Metropolis and Manchester United on Sunday was nonetheless a reasonably decisive one as Man Metropolis wrapped it up with a 4-1 win at house.
In the meantime, Crystal Palace stored a clear sheet in opposition to Wolverhampton on Saturday and took the match 2-0. The Crystal Palace offense checked out after the primary half however had sufficient objectives banked to take the competition anyway.
Their wins bumped Man Metropolis to 22-3-Three and Crystal Palace to 7-9-12. We’ll see which group can carry over their success and which group inevitably falls when Man Metropolis and Crystal Palace conflict.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester Metropolis
- When: Monday at Four p.m. ET
- The place: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Community
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (attempt without spending a dime)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Palace +100; Draw +410; Manchester Metropolis -325
Sequence Historical past
Manchester Metropolis have received seven out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Crystal Palace.
- Oct 30, 2021 – Crystal Palace 2 vs. Manchester Metropolis 0
- Could 01, 2021 – Manchester Metropolis 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jan 17, 2021 – Manchester Metropolis Four vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jan 18, 2020 – Crystal Palace 2 vs. Manchester Metropolis 2
- Oct 19, 2019 – Manchester Metropolis 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 14, 2019 – Manchester Metropolis Three vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 22, 2018 – Crystal Palace Three vs. Manchester Metropolis 2
- Dec 31, 2017 – Manchester Metropolis Zero vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Sep 23, 2017 – Manchester Metropolis 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Could 06, 2017 – Manchester Metropolis 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 19, 2016 – Manchester Metropolis 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
