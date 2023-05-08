Cubs call up prospect Christopher Morel ahead of series vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs are bringing again outfielder/infielder Christopher Morel sooner than their house series towards the St. Louis Cardinals, in keeping with a group announcement on Monday. Morel, 23, has demonstrated a powerful efficiency this season for Triple-A Iowa with a slash line of .330/.425/.730 after enjoying 29 video games. His 11 house runs and 9 doubles are spectacular.

A best prospect of the Cubs’ gadget, Morel had a forged rookie 12 months after enjoying 113 video games and spending time at 5 other positions. In 2022, he produced a batting reasonable of .235/.308/.433 (107 OPS+) with 16 house runs and 10 stolen bases.

Despite a good spring coaching consultation and bold debut season, Morel began the 2023 season within the minors. However, he’s again at the Cubs’ roster, and the group expects him to proceed his software function within the majors, doubtlessly enjoying 3rd base. The Cubs known as up Matt Mervis, a slugging first base prospect, no longer lengthy sooner than Morel’s go back to the most important league.

The Cubs are these days at a 17-17 report, and they’re in 3rd position within the National League Central Division as they head into their series towards the suffering Cardinals.