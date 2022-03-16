Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki: Japanese slugger gets five-year, $85 million deal with Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to phrases with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, based on David Kaplan of ESPN 1000. ESPN Jeff Passan reports that it’s a five-year deal worth $85 million. Suzuki’s 30-day negotiating window had opened in November, when he was “posted” by the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, his Nippon Skilled Baseball league group. Main League Baseball’s owner-imposed lockout paused that window, nevertheless, resulting in a later-than-expected decision.

Suzuki, 27, completed his NPB profession with a slash line of .309/.402/.541, in addition to 189 dwelling runs and 102 stolen bases. This previous 12 months, he batted .317/.433/.636 with 38 dwelling runs and 9 steals.

Evaluators regard Suzuki as a well-rounded participant. He has spectacular uncooked energy and really feel for the strike zone, and he has an enormous arm that ought to make him an asset in proper discipline. CBS Sports activities wrote about Suzuki’s ball-tracking information and the way it stacked as much as comparable MLB hitters earlier within the 12 months. Here is a part of the takeaway:

That should not come as a shock based mostly on what we have established about Suzuki: he hits the ball exhausting; he makes a superb quantity of contact; he seldom swings at balls; and he has an optimized launch angle. If you happen to had been constructing the best hitter from scratch, you’d make a degree of together with all of these qualities earlier than you despatched them to the dish.

Suzuki is the Cubs’ second massive addition of the offseason, alongside beginning pitcher Marcus Stroman. He is more likely to take over in proper discipline on a full time foundation, usurping Jason Heyward.

Suzuki will try to finish a latest pattern of Japanese hitters disappointing upon their arrival to the majors. Shogo Akiyama (Cincinnati Reds) and Yoshi Tsutsugo (Pittsburgh Pirates) have every struggled relative to expectations throughout their time in america. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is the final Japanese place participant to play as much as forecasts in MLB.

Suzuki will get his probability to finish that drought — and now we all know which group’s uniform he’ll be carrying throughout his try.