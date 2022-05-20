Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, May 20 best bets from proven model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-21) and the Chicago Cubs (15-22) match up on Friday afternoon in the second game of their four-game series. Chicago fell 3-1 to Arizona on Thursday, dropping its second contest in a row. The season series is currently tied 2-2. Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for Arizona. Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.03 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds. Arizona is the +115 underdog, while the over-under for total runs is set at 11.5.
Here are several MLB odds and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs:
- Cubs vs. Diamondbacks money line: Chicago -135, Arizona +115
- Cubs vs. Diamondbacks run line: Chicago -1.5 (+130)
- Cubs vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 11.5 runs
- ARI: Under is 4-0 in Diamondbacks’ last four vs. National League Central
- CHC: Cubs are 4-1 in their last five overall
Why you should back the Diamondbacks
Center fielder Daulton Varsho has been a consistent source of offense. Varsho also offers position flexibility on the defensive end with the ability to play catcher. The 25-year-old can hit for both power and average while producing runs for Arizona. Varsho is leading the team in batting average (.252), on-base percentage (.324) and hits (33). He also has seven dingers and 17 RBIs.
First baseman Christian Walker has serious power with run-producing abilities. Walker can play solid defense in the corner, owning a good glove. The 31-year-old leads the team in homers (9) and RBIs (18). On May 17, he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. During the month of May, Walker recorded 17 total hits, including four doubles.
Why you should back the Cubs
Catcher Willson Contreras is a good hitter with nice pitch recognition, and he’ll hit second on Friday. Contreras has good awareness of the strike zone with some home run pop in his swing. The two-time All-Star has a batting average of .263 with five home runs and 14 runs driven in. On May 16, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a grand slam.
He’ll help set the table for a middle of the lineup that includes Ian Happ, Frank Schwindel and Alfonso Rivas. Happ leads the Chicago regulars with a .272 average. Chicago has had a decent amount of success with Hendricks on the hill, going 5-3 in his starts and returning backers +319 on the money line this year.
