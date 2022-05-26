Cubs vs. Reds odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Thursday, May 26 best bets from proven baseball model

The Cincinnati Reds aim for a second consecutive win when they take the field on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Cubs for the final matchup of a four-game series between division rivals. The Cubs won the first two games of the series before the Reds triumphed on Wednesday. The Reds are 13-30 this season, and the Cubs are 18-25 to begin the 2022 campaign.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as the -115 money-line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) for this 12:35 p.m. ET first pitch. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5 in the latest Reds vs. Cubs odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Cubs -115, Reds -105

Cubs vs. Reds over-under: 8.5 runs

Cubs vs. Reds run line: Cubs -1.5 (+140)

CHC: The Cubs are 11-10 in road games

CIN: The Reds are 6-11 In home games

Featured Game | Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago projects well against a shaky Cincinnati pitching staff, but the Cubs are also in a favorable position when it comes to run prevention. Cubs left-hander Justin Steele is projected to start, and he has a 1.80 ERA in May with 22 strikeouts in 15 innings. Steele has a 3.82 ERA with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022, and he sports an impressive 2.66 career ERA in road games. Steele is also dominant against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .563 OPS in his career. From there, the Cubs are off to a stellar start in the bullpen.

Chicago relievers have a 3.22 ERA, ranking in the top three of the NL, and the Cubs have a strikeout rate of 10.67 per nine innings and a 47.6 percent ground ball rate this season. Cincinnati’s offense is also quite pedestrian, ranking in the bottom five of the National League in runs scored (167), home runs (37), on-base percentage (.291), slugging percentage (.353) and batting average (.217), with the Reds also struggling to a below-average walk rate of 8.1 percent as a team.

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds are off to a tough start in 2022, but there is optimism for Thursday behind Hunter Greene. The former No. 2 overall pick is performing at a high level in recent days, posting a 1.93 ERA across his last three starts. Greene has 21 strikeouts in 18.2 innings in that three-start sample, and he has generated 50 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this season. At present, the Cubs rank in the bottom five of the National League in both strikeout rate (24.4 percent) and slugging percentage (.381), giving Greene a comfortable situation in which to work.

In terms of offense, the Reds also might have a strong matchup against Steele. Chicago’s starting pitcher has a career 6.00 ERA against Cincinnati, and Steele is battling command issues this season, issuing 17 walks in only 33 innings.

How to make Cubs vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.5 combined runs.

So who wins Cubs vs. Reds? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Cubs vs. Reds you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.