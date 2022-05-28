Cubs vs. White Sox odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Saturday, May 28 best bets from proven model

The Chicago Cubs (18-26) travel to face the Chicago White Sox (22-22) on Saturday evening in a 2022 Crosstown Classic matchup. The Cubs are currently on a two-game losing streak. The White Sox just dropped two of their last three games to the Boston Red Sox in their previous series. Keegan Thompson (4-0, 1.54 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs. Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is on the hill for the White Sox.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The White Sox are -140 money-line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +120 underdogs. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. White Sox money line: White Sox -140, Cubs +120

Cubs vs. White Sox run line: Cubs +1.5 (-160)

Cubs vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

CHC: Over is 6-1 in Cubs’ last seven overall

CHW: White Sox are 5-0 in their last five interleague home games

Featured Game | Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

Why you should back the White Sox

Shortstop Tim Anderson is a sensational athlete in the infield for Chicago. Anderson has amazing bat control and sound pitch recognition. He knows how to consistently get on base while also owning a terrific throwing arm on defense. Anderson is second in the majors in batting average (.363) while leading the team in hits (57) and on-base percentage (.401).

Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn is a power hitter whose patient at the dish. Vaughn has a compact and controlled swing that allows him to drive the ball all across the yard. The 24-year-old has the ability to consistently produce home runs and extra-base hits. Vaughn has a batting average of .292 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He has recorded two-plus hits in three of his last four games.

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Ian Happ is a switch-hitter with excellent hands. Happ has superb instincts at the plate or on the defensive end. The 27-year-old has great awareness of the strike zone and can draw his fair share of walks. Happ leads the team in batting average (.275), RBIs (25), hits (38) along with five homers. He went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in his last outing.

Catcher Willson Contreras is a good hitter with solid pitch awareness. Contreras displayed some home-run pop in his swing while being a good defensive catcher. The two-time All-Star has a strong throwing arm and doesn’t let baseballs get past him. Contreras’ batting average is .260 with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

