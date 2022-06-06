Florida

Culpepper, Rhett, Tebow Named to College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

June 6, 2022
IRVING, Texas – Three Gator Greats, Brad Culpepper, Eric Rhett and Tim Tebow, have been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the School Soccer Corridor of Fame, the Nationwide Soccer Basis (NFF) and School Corridor of Fame launched Monday. 

Florida has produced 13 Corridor of Famers – 9 players and Four coaches – along with Steve Spurrier, who was inducted every as a participant and a coach. The ultimate Gator to be awarded the excellence was offensive lineman Lomas Brown in 2020. Since 2000, eight Gators have joined the celebrated group. 



The announcement of the 2023 School Soccer Corridor of Fame Class is perhaps made in early 2023, with explicit particulars to be launched eventually.

The 2023 School Soccer Corridor of Fame Class is perhaps formally inducted all through the sixty fifth NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and utterly immortalized on the Chick-fil-A School Soccer Corridor of Fame in Atlanta. They could even be honored at their respective faculties with an NFF Corridor of Fame On-Campus Salute all through the 2023 season.

Brad Culpepper| DT | 1988-91 

A 1991 consensus First Staff All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as a result of the nation’s prime scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC alternative who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a college file amongst defensive lineman.

Errict Rhett | RB| 1990-93 

First Staff All-American and first participant in FBS historic previous to hurry for higher than 4,100 yards and catch higher than 140 passes in a career…Three-time All-SEC alternative twice led the conference in rushing…1994 Sugar Bowl MVP is Florida’s all-time chief in rushing (4,163) and carries (873).

Tim Tebow | QB | 2006-09 

2007 consensus First Staff All-American and first sophomore in historic previous to win the Heisman Trophy…2009 NFF Campbell Trophy winner, two-time Maxwell Award recipient (2007, 2008) and 2007 Davey O’Brien Award winner who led the Gators to 2 nationwide titles…Three-time SEC Offensive Participant of the Yr who set 28 college knowledge all through career.

Florida Soccer Corridor of Famers














GamersPlaceYears at UFYr Inducted
Dale Van SickelE(1927-29)1975
Steve SpurrierQB(1964-66)1986
Jack YoungbloodDE(1968-70)1992
Emmitt SmithRB(1987-89)2006
Wilber MarshallLB(1980-83 )2008
Carlos AlvarezWR(1969-71)2011
Danny WuerffelQB(1993-96)2013
Wes ChandlerWR(1974-77)2015
Lomas BrownOL(1981-84)2020









Head CocahesYears at UFYr Inducted
Charles Bachman(1928-32)1978
Ray Graves(1960-69)1990
Doug Dickey(1970-78)2003
Steve Spurrier(1990-2001)2017

 

