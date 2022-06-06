The 2023 School Soccer Corridor of Fame Class is perhaps formally inducted all through the sixty fifth NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.
Florida has produced 13 Corridor of Famers – 9 players and Four coaches – along with Steve Spurrier, who was inducted every as a participant and a coach. The ultimate Gator to be awarded the excellence was offensive lineman Lomas Brown in 2020. Since 2000, eight Gators have joined the celebrated group.
The announcement of the 2023 School Soccer Corridor of Fame Class is perhaps made in early 2023, with explicit particulars to be launched eventually.
The 2023 School Soccer Corridor of Fame Class is perhaps formally inducted all through the sixty fifth NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and utterly immortalized on the Chick-fil-A School Soccer Corridor of Fame in Atlanta. They could even be honored at their respective faculties with an NFF Corridor of Fame On-Campus Salute all through the 2023 season.
Brad Culpepper| DT | 1988-91
A 1991 consensus First Staff All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as a result of the nation’s prime scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC alternative who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a college file amongst defensive lineman.
Errict Rhett | RB| 1990-93
First Staff All-American and first participant in FBS historic previous to hurry for higher than 4,100 yards and catch higher than 140 passes in a career…Three-time All-SEC alternative twice led the conference in rushing…1994 Sugar Bowl MVP is Florida’s all-time chief in rushing (4,163) and carries (873).
Tim Tebow | QB | 2006-09
2007 consensus First Staff All-American and first sophomore in historic previous to win the Heisman Trophy…2009 NFF Campbell Trophy winner, two-time Maxwell Award recipient (2007, 2008) and 2007 Davey O’Brien Award winner who led the Gators to 2 nationwide titles…Three-time SEC Offensive Participant of the Yr who set 28 college knowledge all through career.
Florida Soccer Corridor of Famers
|Gamers
|Place
|Years at UF
|Yr Inducted
|Dale Van Sickel
|E
|(1927-29)
|1975
|Steve Spurrier
|QB
|(1964-66)
|1986
|Jack Youngblood
|DE
|(1968-70)
|1992
|Emmitt Smith
|RB
|(1987-89)
|2006
|Wilber Marshall
|LB
|(1980-83 )
|2008
|Carlos Alvarez
|WR
|(1969-71)
|2011
|Danny Wuerffel
|QB
|(1993-96)
|2013
|Wes Chandler
|WR
|(1974-77)
|2015
|Lomas Brown
|OL
|(1981-84)
|2020
|Head Cocahes
|Years at UF
|Yr Inducted
|Charles Bachman
|(1928-32)
|1978
|Ray Graves
|(1960-69)
|1990
|Doug Dickey
|(1970-78)
|2003
|Steve Spurrier
|(1990-2001)
|2017